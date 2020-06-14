Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

240 Apartments for rent in Kendall West, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kendall West renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Kendale Lakes West
5 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8255 SW 152 AVE E-40
8255 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarks: APARTAMENT TOTALLY REMODELED INCLUDING CERAMIC TILES NEW WASHER AND DRYER IN SIDE THE APARTMENT NEW KITCHENGABINETS COUNTERS AND FXTURES THIS CONDOMINIUM HAS TWO POOLS AND GYM AVAILABLE FOR OWNERS AND TENANTS THE CONDOMINIUM HAS A PROYECT

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14970 SW 48th Ter F-
14970 Southwest 48th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED single family town home in Lakes of the Meadow. This property features a large open concept with a large patio, and large kitchen. All windows have hurricane shutter. All appliances included.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8610 SW 156th Pl
8610 Southwest 156th Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautifully remodeled two story townhouse in West Kendall. Wood floors throughout and brand new granite countertops in the kitchen. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and updated bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
904 sqft
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane Apt #18-102, Miami, FL 33193 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
15650 Southwest 80th Street
15650 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
867 sqft
15650 Southwest 80th Street Apt #F-106, Miami, FL 33193 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
15630 Southwest 80th Street
15630 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
15630 Southwest 80th Street Apt #I-106, Miami, FL 33193 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4860 SW 152nd Pl
4860 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful single story town home 2 beds 1 bath. Tile floor and features tiled patio, large rooms, spacious living areas, high ceiling, washer and dryer in unit. Beautiful and calm community and peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8305 SW 152nd Ave
8305 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent Location. Beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 level high ceiling condo. Tile floors on the first level, wood floors on second level. Bedroom and full bath on the 1st floor, Huge Master on the second floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
15285 SW 45th Ter
15285 Southwest 45th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Lakes of The Meadow Villa 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Very well maintained. It has hurricane shutters, storage room.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8275 SW 152nd Ave
8275 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Unit 1 bedroom + Den in Verabella Falls, gated community, This community offer a swimming Pool, Racquetball court, fitness center, Kids Playground, BBQ area , It is close to schools, shopping centers, major roads and highways, Washer and
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
15040 SW 103rd Ln
15040 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON 2nd FLOOR WITH WASHER/DRYER INSIDE, NEW DARK WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, UPDATED KITCHEN, LARGE BALCONY, NEW FIXTURES/LIGHTS, GATED COMMUNITY, HAS POOL, ELEGANT CLUBHOUSE, GYM, SPA, BUSINESS CENTER, RACQUETBALL, BARBECUE AREAS

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10360 SW 150 CT
10360 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Enjoy this amazing gated community/freshly painted and well taken care of 2-2 first floor unit at Coral Club Gardens; kitchen recently remodeled, tile floors throughout the apt. washer and dryer inside, corner unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10361 SW 150th Ct
10361 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL LAKE BREEZES FROM YOUR BACK PATIO WITH RELAXING VIEWS OF ONE OF THE HAMMOCKS EXPANSIVE LAKES. ENJOY THE PATHWAY AROUND THE LAKE TO WALK, JOG ,BIKE, OR EVEN USE THE BEACH AREA. FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH WAHER/DRYER ON THE PATIO.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,240
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,362
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks
15000 SW 104th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
895 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a preferred Miami location. Community offer two pools, gym and nearby trails. Outdoor kitchens and grilling stations. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
$
International Gardens
4 Units Available
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
City Guide for Kendall West, FL

Named for a one-time British consul for Bolivia who helped to develop the lands of southern Florida, Kendall West is a small and quiet but cozy place in the sprawling Miami suburbs.

Kendall West is a census designated place of only 4 square miles and often treated as part of neighboring Kendall. Because of its south Florida location and neighboring Miami to the east, properties in Kendall West tend to run high. Rents are similarly steep, but don't let budgeting worries turn you away before you've checked out the beautiful townhomes, duplexes, and apartments for rent in Kendall West. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Kendall West, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kendall West renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

