240 Apartments for rent in Kendall West, FL with gym
Named for a one-time British consul for Bolivia who helped to develop the lands of southern Florida, Kendall West is a small and quiet but cozy place in the sprawling Miami suburbs.
Kendall West is a census designated place of only 4 square miles and often treated as part of neighboring Kendall. Because of its south Florida location and neighboring Miami to the east, properties in Kendall West tend to run high. Rents are similarly steep, but don't let budgeting worries turn you away before you've checked out the beautiful townhomes, duplexes, and apartments for rent in Kendall West. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kendall West renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.