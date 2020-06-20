All apartments in Kendall West
14849 SW 42nd Ln

14849 Southwest 42nd Lane · (754) 900-1584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14849 Southwest 42nd Lane, Kendall West, FL 33185
Lakes of The Meadow

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2550 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
LAKEFRONT IN LAKES OF THE MEADOW - A beautiful Waterfront Patio Home. JUST updated 3br, 2ba home located in a quite section overlooking an expansive lake. Wood-tone ceramic floors, cathedral ceilings, freshly painted interior, sparkling kitchen & baths, large inside laundry rm, & over-sized family rm w/ adjacent breakfast area. The social areas open to a lovely dual-section open deck patio with hot tub & spectacular lake views. The clubhouse is delightful: Tennis, Basketball, Softball field, large Pool, Playground, Party room, & much more. This home is a special offering w/ stunning sunset views!

(RLNE5814492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14849 SW 42nd Ln have any available units?
14849 SW 42nd Ln has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14849 SW 42nd Ln have?
Some of 14849 SW 42nd Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14849 SW 42nd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14849 SW 42nd Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14849 SW 42nd Ln pet-friendly?
No, 14849 SW 42nd Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall West.
Does 14849 SW 42nd Ln offer parking?
No, 14849 SW 42nd Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14849 SW 42nd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14849 SW 42nd Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14849 SW 42nd Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14849 SW 42nd Ln has a pool.
Does 14849 SW 42nd Ln have accessible units?
No, 14849 SW 42nd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14849 SW 42nd Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14849 SW 42nd Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14849 SW 42nd Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14849 SW 42nd Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
