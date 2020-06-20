14849 SW 42nd Ln

Amenities
LAKEFRONT IN LAKES OF THE MEADOW - A beautiful Waterfront Patio Home. JUST updated 3br, 2ba home located in a quite section overlooking an expansive lake. Wood-tone ceramic floors, cathedral ceilings, freshly painted interior, sparkling kitchen & baths, large inside laundry rm, & over-sized family rm w/ adjacent breakfast area. The social areas open to a lovely dual-section open deck patio with hot tub & spectacular lake views. The clubhouse is delightful: Tennis, Basketball, Softball field, large Pool, Playground, Party room, & much more. This home is a special offering w/ stunning sunset views!
(RLNE5814492)