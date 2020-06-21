All apartments in Jacksonville
Monroe Manor 5684
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

Monroe Manor 5684

5684 Akra Avenue · (904) 930-4749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5684 Akra Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
"Located in the heart of Jacksonville's West side area, Monroe Manor Apartments is the ideal place to call home! Monroe Manor offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, featuring large floor plans with modern wood-finished cabinets, appliances, crown molding in most and private entrances. Property has plenty of parking and enjoy the comfort of having washer and dryer inside your apartment home.

Application Fee: $35.00/adult over 18

- Private entrance
- Ceiling fans in most living rooms
- on site management
- ceramic tile shower surrounds
- vinyl plank flooring throughout
- window coverings

Pets: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive a community environment, we cannot accommodate all breeds.

Pet fee:
-for dogs
$400 for pets under 50 lbs
$500 for pets over 50 lbs
- cats, $100 deposit

(RLNE5840335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monroe Manor 5684 have any available units?
Monroe Manor 5684 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Monroe Manor 5684 have?
Some of Monroe Manor 5684's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monroe Manor 5684 currently offering any rent specials?
Monroe Manor 5684 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monroe Manor 5684 pet-friendly?
Yes, Monroe Manor 5684 is pet friendly.
Does Monroe Manor 5684 offer parking?
Yes, Monroe Manor 5684 does offer parking.
Does Monroe Manor 5684 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monroe Manor 5684 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monroe Manor 5684 have a pool?
No, Monroe Manor 5684 does not have a pool.
Does Monroe Manor 5684 have accessible units?
No, Monroe Manor 5684 does not have accessible units.
Does Monroe Manor 5684 have units with dishwashers?
No, Monroe Manor 5684 does not have units with dishwashers.
