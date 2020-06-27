All apartments in Jacksonville
Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N.

4964 Grand Lakes Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

4964 Grand Lakes Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in the Grand Lakes community! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mandarin in Grand Lakes! This home boasts just over 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering this home you have a separate formal dining room. Laminate wood floors throughout the entire home. Spacious living room with fireplace. Nice open kitchen with tall 42' cabinets and eat-in breakfast nook. Large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. Master bathroom has dual sinks, walk-in shower and garden tub. Huge screened in patio overlooking a beautiful lake.

No pets please.

Rent will be $1,800/mo with lawncare included.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. have any available units?
Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. have?
Some of Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. currently offering any rent specials?
Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. pet-friendly?
No, Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. offer parking?
No, Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. does not offer parking.
Does Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. have a pool?
No, Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. does not have a pool.
Does Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. have accessible units?
No, Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. does not have accessible units.
Does Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
