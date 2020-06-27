Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N.

Amenities
Beautiful home in the Grand Lakes community! - **AVAILABLE NOW**
Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mandarin in Grand Lakes! This home boasts just over 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering this home you have a separate formal dining room. Laminate wood floors throughout the entire home. Spacious living room with fireplace. Nice open kitchen with tall 42' cabinets and eat-in breakfast nook. Large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. Master bathroom has dual sinks, walk-in shower and garden tub. Huge screened in patio overlooking a beautiful lake.
No pets please.
Rent will be $1,800/mo with lawncare included.
$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.
*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*
Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4997301)