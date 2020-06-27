Grand Lakes - 4964 Grand Lakes Dr. N.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful home in the Grand Lakes community! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mandarin in Grand Lakes! This home boasts just over 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering this home you have a separate formal dining room. Laminate wood floors throughout the entire home. Spacious living room with fireplace. Nice open kitchen with tall 42' cabinets and eat-in breakfast nook. Large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. Master bathroom has dual sinks, walk-in shower and garden tub. Huge screened in patio overlooking a beautiful lake.



No pets please.



Rent will be $1,800/mo with lawncare included.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4997301)