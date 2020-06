Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bath Casa Bella Condo near Jacksonville University! - Casa Bella Condominium Gated Community



5791 University Club Blvd. No. #1002

Oates Energy Billed To Tenant



Base Rent...................$825.00.

Electric.............................Jea

Water...............................Oates Energy Billed To Tenant



Total Monthly Payment...............$825.00+Oates Energy



Arlington Near Ju - Casa Bella Condos (32277) Gated Community Combo Lr / Dr Breakfast Bar Non-Functional Fireplace - Carpet Fully Upgraded And Equipped Kitchen Upstairs Unit - Community Pool - Off Street Parking - No Smoking In The Unit - Upstairs With A Lake View - Large Walk In Closet- Large Balcony - No Smoking In The Unit. No pets.

Building 10



****Casa Bella Charges A Separate $ 75.00 Background Check Fee To Applicant Separate From Spectrum Application Fee, Will Be Reimbursed If Applicant Is Approved For Rental. Applicant Must Be Approved By Hoa And Spectrum Realty Prior To Move In.*****



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5629660)