Jacksonville, FL
Broadview Terrace
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

Broadview Terrace

1560 Lancaster Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1560 Lancaster Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
WATERFRONT CONDO FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Margaret St. south, left on Riverside, right on Lancaster Terrace to condo. 1 BR, 1 BA, living/dining room combo, kitchen (R/R/DW), CHA, hardwood floors, approx. 730 sf, coin-operated laundry in the building, CENTRAL HEAT & AIR, WATER, HOT WATER INCLUDED IN RENT, condo pool, tennis court, gym, and clubhouse, offstreet parking, secured building, $995 sec dep, 1 year lease, non smoking only, may consider small pet w/NRPF, [AVLB gg/ss] available now. THIS UNIT IS ALSO FOR SALE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadview Terrace have any available units?
Broadview Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Broadview Terrace have?
Some of Broadview Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadview Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Broadview Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broadview Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadview Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Broadview Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Broadview Terrace offers parking.
Does Broadview Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Broadview Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadview Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Broadview Terrace has a pool.
Does Broadview Terrace have accessible units?
No, Broadview Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Broadview Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Broadview Terrace has units with dishwashers.

