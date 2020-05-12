Broadview Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

WATERFRONT CONDO FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Margaret St. south, left on Riverside, right on Lancaster Terrace to condo. 1 BR, 1 BA, living/dining room combo, kitchen (R/R/DW), CHA, hardwood floors, approx. 730 sf, coin-operated laundry in the building, CENTRAL HEAT & AIR, WATER, HOT WATER INCLUDED IN RENT, condo pool, tennis court, gym, and clubhouse, offstreet parking, secured building, $995 sec dep, 1 year lease, non smoking only, may consider small pet w/NRPF, [AVLB gg/ss] available now. THIS UNIT IS ALSO FOR SALE.