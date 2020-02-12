9914 Kevin Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION Dream Finders Homes Camden Model - Property Id: 183145



This is your opportunity to be the VERY FIRST to live in a beautiful *BRAND NEW* home in the new Greenbrooke community in Mandarin! ***



PLEASE NOTE: THIS RENTAL HAS A STRICT NO PETS POLICY.



Walk through the beautiful 8 foot glass paneled double doors and into this 3BR/2BTH home featuring a spacious, open concept floor plan, large kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a lovely breakfast nook, a separate formal dining area, and covered outdoor patio-great for entertaining!



Relax in the quiet and spacious Master Suite, designed to provide plenty of privacy from the rest of the house, or have a luxurious soak in the tub of the en suite master bath!



Conveniently located near I-295, close to shopping and restaurants. Please call (904)404-9098 to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183145

No Pets Allowed



