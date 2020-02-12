All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9914 Kevin Rd
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

9914 Kevin Rd

9914 Kevin Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9914 Kevin Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Arrowhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION Dream Finders Homes Camden Model - Property Id: 183145

This is your opportunity to be the VERY FIRST to live in a beautiful *BRAND NEW* home in the new Greenbrooke community in Mandarin! ***

PLEASE NOTE: THIS RENTAL HAS A STRICT NO PETS POLICY.

Walk through the beautiful 8 foot glass paneled double doors and into this 3BR/2BTH home featuring a spacious, open concept floor plan, large kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a lovely breakfast nook, a separate formal dining area, and covered outdoor patio-great for entertaining!

Relax in the quiet and spacious Master Suite, designed to provide plenty of privacy from the rest of the house, or have a luxurious soak in the tub of the en suite master bath!

Conveniently located near I-295, close to shopping and restaurants. Please call (904)404-9098 to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183145
Property Id 183145

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5480849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9914 Kevin Rd have any available units?
9914 Kevin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9914 Kevin Rd have?
Some of 9914 Kevin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9914 Kevin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9914 Kevin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9914 Kevin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9914 Kevin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9914 Kevin Rd offer parking?
No, 9914 Kevin Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9914 Kevin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9914 Kevin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9914 Kevin Rd have a pool?
No, 9914 Kevin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9914 Kevin Rd have accessible units?
No, 9914 Kevin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9914 Kevin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9914 Kevin Rd has units with dishwashers.

