9831 DEL WEBB PKWY

Amenities

patio / balcony elevator bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom condo for rent in Sand Piper community in Sweetwater. Sweetwater is a 55+ older community. This immaculate condo is located on the 3rd floor of a 4 story building. The building is secured with elevator access. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal living room. Nice open kitchen with breakfast nook area. Spacious living room with access to the a large screened-in patio. This home boasts over 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Nice spacious master bedroom and bath. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Patio has a storage closet as well.**Only one resident must be 55+ and that water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.**