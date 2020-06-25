All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9831 DEL WEBB PKWY
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

9831 DEL WEBB PKWY

9831 Del Webb Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9831 Del Webb Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom condo for rent in Sand Piper community in Sweetwater. Sweetwater is a 55+ older community. This immaculate condo is located on the 3rd floor of a 4 story building. The building is secured with elevator access. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal living room. Nice open kitchen with breakfast nook area. Spacious living room with access to the a large screened-in patio. This home boasts over 2,000 sq. ft. of living space. Nice spacious master bedroom and bath. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Patio has a storage closet as well.**Only one resident must be 55+ and that water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY have any available units?
9831 DEL WEBB PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
9831 DEL WEBB PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY offer parking?
No, 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY does not offer parking.
Does 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY have a pool?
No, 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY have accessible units?
No, 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9831 DEL WEBB PKWY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia