9745 Touchton Rd 3325

Amenities

hardwood floors gym pool basketball court tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym pool tennis court

2B/2.5 B condo for rent in Il villagio, a guarded gated community in Jacksonville - Great Community with guarded gate.Unit, backs to the Preserve. 2 master suites upstairs. Half bath downstairs. Nice hardwood floors in the living area.All SS Appliances, solid surface counter tops. Amenities include state of the art fitness center,club house, tennis court,basket ball court, club pool, car wash area and pest control included in the rent.Note the tenant intend to lease the property pays additional $125 one time lease prep fee. NO PETS AS PER HOA.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4387749)