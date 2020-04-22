All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

9745 Touchton Rd 1123

9745 Touchton Rd 1123 · No Longer Available
Location

9745 Touchton Rd 1123, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Unit 1123 Available 04/01/19 Condo at IL Villagio - Property Id: 107304

IL VILLAGIO is located in prestigious Deerwood location by The St. Johns Town Center. Residents enjoy a private, 24-hour manned security gate community in a pristine setting with walking distance to entertainment, dining, nightlife and shopping.
This townhome includes custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, all appliances, walk in closets, knockdown finish ceilings, tiled entry foyer, lush landscaping, two parking spaces for each residence with one assigned (located in front of your home), ample visitor's parking.
Residents enjoy 7,000 square foot clubhouse and lakes, fitness center, pool with expansive decks, spa, tennis, basketball court, over three miles of nature trails for walking, jogging and biking, sidewalks and decorative brick pavers throughout community.

Text me to schedule for showing. 904-419-7492
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107304
Property Id 107304

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4778758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Rd 1123 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 have?
Some of 9745 Touchton Rd 1123's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Rd 1123 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 offer parking?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 offers parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 have a pool?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 has a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Rd 1123 has units with dishwashers.
