9745 Touchton Rd 1123

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Unit 1123 Available 04/01/19 Condo at IL Villagio - Property Id: 107304



IL VILLAGIO is located in prestigious Deerwood location by The St. Johns Town Center. Residents enjoy a private, 24-hour manned security gate community in a pristine setting with walking distance to entertainment, dining, nightlife and shopping.

This townhome includes custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, all appliances, walk in closets, knockdown finish ceilings, tiled entry foyer, lush landscaping, two parking spaces for each residence with one assigned (located in front of your home), ample visitor's parking.

Residents enjoy 7,000 square foot clubhouse and lakes, fitness center, pool with expansive decks, spa, tennis, basketball court, over three miles of nature trails for walking, jogging and biking, sidewalks and decorative brick pavers throughout community.



Text me to schedule for showing. 904-419-7492

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107304

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4778758)