Available June 14th. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is a must see! Brand New, Move In Ready! Beautifully designed home with a 2 car garage and a paver driveway. Interior features include crown molding in the main living areas, 18x18 ceramic tile, brand new carpet and blinds throughout. Large open living room looking out into the screened in lanai. Please call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550