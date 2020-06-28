All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:39 AM

9715 Devonshire Blvd

9715 Devonshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9715 Devonshire Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3/1.5 on Northside - Beautiful, renovated brick home in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. This home features a living room, dining room, den/bonus room. Tile throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Central heat and air. W/D hookups. Large, fenced backyard.

Don't miss out on this all brick beauty!!

Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5126002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9715 Devonshire Blvd have any available units?
9715 Devonshire Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9715 Devonshire Blvd have?
Some of 9715 Devonshire Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9715 Devonshire Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9715 Devonshire Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9715 Devonshire Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9715 Devonshire Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9715 Devonshire Blvd offer parking?
No, 9715 Devonshire Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 9715 Devonshire Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9715 Devonshire Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9715 Devonshire Blvd have a pool?
No, 9715 Devonshire Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9715 Devonshire Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9715 Devonshire Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9715 Devonshire Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9715 Devonshire Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
