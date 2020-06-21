All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9678 Mayville Drive East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9678 Mayville Drive East
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

9678 Mayville Drive East

9678 Mayville Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9678 Mayville Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful Pool Home Available July 15th! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is in the perfect location, tucked away but very close to Oakleaf town center, I-295 and a short distance to JAX NAS. Kitchen has granite countertops, great appliances and an open concept. The Living/ kitchen combo has an eat in breakfast nook as well. 2 bedrooms and the master bedroom downstairs, one large loft style bedroom with its own bathroom upstairs. Lots of rooms in this home including a formal dining room and an office/ bonus room. Outside: coy pond out front and enclosed screened in pool in the back perfect for entertaining! Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Pool care is included in the price! Home is available July 25th, 2020. If lease is signed before July $300 rental credit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9678 Mayville Drive East have any available units?
9678 Mayville Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9678 Mayville Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
9678 Mayville Drive East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9678 Mayville Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 9678 Mayville Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 9678 Mayville Drive East offer parking?
No, 9678 Mayville Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 9678 Mayville Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9678 Mayville Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9678 Mayville Drive East have a pool?
Yes, 9678 Mayville Drive East has a pool.
Does 9678 Mayville Drive East have accessible units?
No, 9678 Mayville Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 9678 Mayville Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 9678 Mayville Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9678 Mayville Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 9678 Mayville Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia