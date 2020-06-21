9678 Mayville Drive East

Amenities

Beautiful Pool Home Available July 15th! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is in the perfect location, tucked away but very close to Oakleaf town center, I-295 and a short distance to JAX NAS. Kitchen has granite countertops, great appliances and an open concept. The Living/ kitchen combo has an eat in breakfast nook as well. 2 bedrooms and the master bedroom downstairs, one large loft style bedroom with its own bathroom upstairs. Lots of rooms in this home including a formal dining room and an office/ bonus room. Outside: coy pond out front and enclosed screened in pool in the back perfect for entertaining! Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Pool care is included in the price! Home is available July 25th, 2020. If lease is signed before July $300 rental credit!