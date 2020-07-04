All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

967 Cherry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large second floor unit in this 1920s Prairie-style duplex. Chocked full of original details and walking distance to King St and all the fun. Spacious living room with high ceilings and lots of windows, plus decorative fireplace. Fully equipped renovated kitchen. Two bedrooms, master has a fireplace (decorative only). Bright and cheery sunroom. Renovated bath. Private front porch. Washer/dryer is included. Original oak floors, lots of charm and so much space! One off-street parking space is included. Rent includes water/sewer and lawn service. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 CHERRY ST have any available units?
967 CHERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 967 CHERRY ST have?
Some of 967 CHERRY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 CHERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
967 CHERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 CHERRY ST pet-friendly?
No, 967 CHERRY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 967 CHERRY ST offer parking?
Yes, 967 CHERRY ST offers parking.
Does 967 CHERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 967 CHERRY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 CHERRY ST have a pool?
No, 967 CHERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 967 CHERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 967 CHERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 967 CHERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 967 CHERRY ST has units with dishwashers.

