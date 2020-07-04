967 CHERRY ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large second floor unit in this 1920s Prairie-style duplex. Chocked full of original details and walking distance to King St and all the fun. Spacious living room with high ceilings and lots of windows, plus decorative fireplace. Fully equipped renovated kitchen. Two bedrooms, master has a fireplace (decorative only). Bright and cheery sunroom. Renovated bath. Private front porch. Washer/dryer is included. Original oak floors, lots of charm and so much space! One off-street parking space is included. Rent includes water/sewer and lawn service. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.