Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9642 PRITMORE RD E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9642 PRITMORE RD E

9642 Pritmore Road East · No Longer Available
Location

9642 Pritmore Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mandarin! The community of Hideaway Woods is located just off Old St Augustine near San Jose Blvd! This 3 bedroom home features almost 1,800 sq. ft. of living space! Upon entering this home you have a formal living room and separate formal dining room. Both of these rooms have laminate wood flooring. The living room has tile flooring and a fireplace. Nice large kitchen with eat-in-dinette area. Great size master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Master bathroom has a garden tub and large vanity with dual sinks. This home has a nice size fully fenced in backyard as well. Lawncare is tenants responsibility. Washer/dryer connections only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9642 PRITMORE RD E have any available units?
9642 PRITMORE RD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9642 PRITMORE RD E have?
Some of 9642 PRITMORE RD E's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9642 PRITMORE RD E currently offering any rent specials?
9642 PRITMORE RD E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9642 PRITMORE RD E pet-friendly?
No, 9642 PRITMORE RD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9642 PRITMORE RD E offer parking?
No, 9642 PRITMORE RD E does not offer parking.
Does 9642 PRITMORE RD E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9642 PRITMORE RD E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9642 PRITMORE RD E have a pool?
No, 9642 PRITMORE RD E does not have a pool.
Does 9642 PRITMORE RD E have accessible units?
No, 9642 PRITMORE RD E does not have accessible units.
Does 9642 PRITMORE RD E have units with dishwashers?
No, 9642 PRITMORE RD E does not have units with dishwashers.
