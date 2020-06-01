9642 PRITMORE RD E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mandarin! The community of Hideaway Woods is located just off Old St Augustine near San Jose Blvd! This 3 bedroom home features almost 1,800 sq. ft. of living space! Upon entering this home you have a formal living room and separate formal dining room. Both of these rooms have laminate wood flooring. The living room has tile flooring and a fireplace. Nice large kitchen with eat-in-dinette area. Great size master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Master bathroom has a garden tub and large vanity with dual sinks. This home has a nice size fully fenced in backyard as well. Lawncare is tenants responsibility. Washer/dryer connections only.