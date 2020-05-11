All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9584 Wexford Chase Road
9584 Wexford Chase Road

9584 Wexford Chase Road · No Longer Available
Location

9584 Wexford Chase Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Mandarin Home! - WELCOME HOME! This beautiful Mandarin home offers a spacious floor plan and many updates! Large foyer entry enters into the family room and dining area. Large kitchen with TONS of kitchen counter space and cabinets. Eating Space off of Kitchen too. One Bedroom on main level with full bathroom- perfect for guest or a mother in law suite. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom on side separated by a bonus room and the other two bedrooms. Wonderful screened lanai out back, with nice yard- fenced. Beautiful hard wood floors on main level, carpet upstairs. Sorry, no pets. Two Car Garage. Close to all Major Highways, Shops, Dining, and More.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5467631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9584 Wexford Chase Road have any available units?
9584 Wexford Chase Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9584 Wexford Chase Road currently offering any rent specials?
9584 Wexford Chase Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9584 Wexford Chase Road pet-friendly?
No, 9584 Wexford Chase Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9584 Wexford Chase Road offer parking?
Yes, 9584 Wexford Chase Road offers parking.
Does 9584 Wexford Chase Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9584 Wexford Chase Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9584 Wexford Chase Road have a pool?
No, 9584 Wexford Chase Road does not have a pool.
Does 9584 Wexford Chase Road have accessible units?
No, 9584 Wexford Chase Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9584 Wexford Chase Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9584 Wexford Chase Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9584 Wexford Chase Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9584 Wexford Chase Road does not have units with air conditioning.

