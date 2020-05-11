9584 Wexford Chase Road

Amenities

hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Mandarin Home! - WELCOME HOME! This beautiful Mandarin home offers a spacious floor plan and many updates! Large foyer entry enters into the family room and dining area. Large kitchen with TONS of kitchen counter space and cabinets. Eating Space off of Kitchen too. One Bedroom on main level with full bathroom- perfect for guest or a mother in law suite. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom on side separated by a bonus room and the other two bedrooms. Wonderful screened lanai out back, with nice yard- fenced. Beautiful hard wood floors on main level, carpet upstairs. Sorry, no pets. Two Car Garage. Close to all Major Highways, Shops, Dining, and More.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5467631)