9575 AMARANTE CIR

**5/16 - application received, being processed** Very nice 3/2 on 2nd floor, ready for occupancy. Spacious living room. Split bedrooms arrangement - nice size master suite on one side, 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath on the other. Fully equipped kitchen with stacked washer/dryer included. Laminate flooring through out, tile in wet areas. No smoking. Community has pool and playground. Convenient Sunbeam Rd location with shopping, schools, entertainment nearby. Easy access to San Jose Blvd/US 1/I-95 and I-295. Only 1 small pet may be considered w/ pet fee Rent to be paid via ACH Debit.