All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9575 AMARANTE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9575 AMARANTE CIR
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

9575 AMARANTE CIR

9575 Amarante Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sunbeam
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9575 Amarante Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
**5/16 - application received, being processed** Very nice 3/2 on 2nd floor, ready for occupancy. Spacious living room. Split bedrooms arrangement - nice size master suite on one side, 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath on the other. Fully equipped kitchen with stacked washer/dryer included. Laminate flooring through out, tile in wet areas. No smoking. Community has pool and playground. Convenient Sunbeam Rd location with shopping, schools, entertainment nearby. Easy access to San Jose Blvd/US 1/I-95 and I-295. Only 1 small pet may be considered w/ pet fee Rent to be paid via ACH Debit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9575 AMARANTE CIR have any available units?
9575 AMARANTE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9575 AMARANTE CIR have?
Some of 9575 AMARANTE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9575 AMARANTE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9575 AMARANTE CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9575 AMARANTE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9575 AMARANTE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 9575 AMARANTE CIR offer parking?
No, 9575 AMARANTE CIR does not offer parking.
Does 9575 AMARANTE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9575 AMARANTE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9575 AMARANTE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 9575 AMARANTE CIR has a pool.
Does 9575 AMARANTE CIR have accessible units?
No, 9575 AMARANTE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9575 AMARANTE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9575 AMARANTE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia