Great location close major roads and shopping and in the heart of Southside. This 3 bedroom ,2 bath home welcomes you to an open living room with a Brick fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in bath rooms, 2 car garage.New Interior and exterior paint.tile flooring in the dining and living areas. New carpet entire house. all bath rooms are renovated.