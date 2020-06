Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets media room microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Wonderful Mandarin Find! This home offers three bedrooms plus a bonus room- great for a Kids Play Room, Office, or Theater Room! Updated Open kitchen which over looks the family room. Living/ Dining Combo. HUGE Master is in rear of home- dual sink vanity in en suite with standing shower and separate tub. Large walk in closet. Fenced yard backs up to preserve- very quite and private. Come see this home today!