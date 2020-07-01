9559 Southbrook Dr

Amenities
Great home, lovely community! - Beautiful Southside home featuring high ceilings, a fully fenced backyard, a decorative fireplace, screen enclosed patio, walk-in closets, breakfast nook, and a newly remodeled master bathroom.
AREA: BAYMEADOWS/SOUTHSIDE
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Electric stove, refrigerator (w/ ice & water maker) dishwasher, & garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Laundry room with Washer & Dryer included!!
FLOORING: Carpet & Tile Combo
HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.
PARKING: 2 Car Garage.
PETS: Pets considered
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is $55 per adult!
LEASE TERM: 12 months
PMV/SI
(RLNE5338591)