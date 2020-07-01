9559 Southbrook Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great home, lovely community! - Beautiful Southside home featuring high ceilings, a fully fenced backyard, a decorative fireplace, screen enclosed patio, walk-in closets, breakfast nook, and a newly remodeled master bathroom.



AREA: BAYMEADOWS/SOUTHSIDE

BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Electric stove, refrigerator (w/ ice & water maker) dishwasher, & garbage disposal.

LAUNDRY: Laundry room with Washer & Dryer included!!

FLOORING: Carpet & Tile Combo

HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.

PARKING: 2 Car Garage.

PETS: Pets considered

Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is $55 per adult!

LEASE TERM: 12 months

PMV/SI



(RLNE5338591)