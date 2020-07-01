All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9559 Southbrook Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9559 Southbrook Dr
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

9559 Southbrook Dr

9559 Southbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9559 Southbrook Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great home, lovely community! - Beautiful Southside home featuring high ceilings, a fully fenced backyard, a decorative fireplace, screen enclosed patio, walk-in closets, breakfast nook, and a newly remodeled master bathroom.

AREA: BAYMEADOWS/SOUTHSIDE
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Electric stove, refrigerator (w/ ice & water maker) dishwasher, & garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Laundry room with Washer & Dryer included!!
FLOORING: Carpet & Tile Combo
HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.
PARKING: 2 Car Garage.
PETS: Pets considered
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is $55 per adult!
LEASE TERM: 12 months
PMV/SI

(RLNE5338591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9559 Southbrook Dr have any available units?
9559 Southbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9559 Southbrook Dr have?
Some of 9559 Southbrook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9559 Southbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9559 Southbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9559 Southbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9559 Southbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9559 Southbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9559 Southbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 9559 Southbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9559 Southbrook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9559 Southbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 9559 Southbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9559 Southbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 9559 Southbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9559 Southbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9559 Southbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia