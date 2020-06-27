All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9557 Priory Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9557 Priory Avenue
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

9557 Priory Avenue

9557 Priory Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9557 Priory Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Home - Come See NoW! - BRAND NEW AC UNIT UPON MOVE IN.

Beautiful 3 Bedrooms home ready for you to move into today!

Newly renovated, brand new cabinets, paint, and AC unit. Huge backyard and front yard, perfect for children and pets to play.

Close to the AMAZON, Downtown, and the Airport. Short 20 minute drive to the beach, where you can enjoy endless hours of fun in the sun!

Flooring will be replaced before move in. Come see your new home today!

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100

If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!

(RLNE5034101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9557 Priory Avenue have any available units?
9557 Priory Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9557 Priory Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9557 Priory Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9557 Priory Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9557 Priory Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9557 Priory Avenue offer parking?
No, 9557 Priory Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9557 Priory Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9557 Priory Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9557 Priory Avenue have a pool?
No, 9557 Priory Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9557 Priory Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9557 Priory Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9557 Priory Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9557 Priory Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9557 Priory Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9557 Priory Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia