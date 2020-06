Amenities

pet friendly pool tennis court clubhouse bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath hom - A MUST SEE 3 Bedroom 2 bath. Vinyl wood, tile and carpet throughout. Freshly painted through out the home. New Carpet installed in bedrooms. Open Kitchen, eating area, separate dining room and living room. Large owners bedroom. Garden tub, separate shower. FENCED backyard. Gorgeous view water view rom kitchen.. . Just minutes from NAS Jax of Ceil Center. Community pool, tennis and club house



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4502605)