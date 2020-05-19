9507 Egrets Landing Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Former Model Luxury Home! - This is the Ultimate Rental Home! Formerly the Model Home in the lovely Egrets Landing Subdivision, this one has all the bells and whistles - and never lived in before!



The home is 2,520 square feet of awesome upgrades. It is the Magnolia plan and features 3 bedrooms, a second floor loft and a main floor flex room with french doors.



The lovely kitchen has a farm sink, light grey cabinets and tile backsplash. The large, glassed pantry will store all of your kitchen needs. Don't get us started on the quality appliances and light fixtures!



The ground floor is tiled, the mudroom is already built in to store your "drop at the door" items. The upstairs laundry room even has built in cabinets. The upstairs is carpeted and all rooms are very nicely appointed.



Wainscotting, chair rails, ceiling fans, built in surround and intercom system, screened lanai, large garage and fenced backyard are just more of the awesome things that will entice you to immediately rent this fantastic home!



This home is move in ready, just grab your things and relax!



*Application fee = $40 per adult.

*Lease Prep Fee = $40

*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.

*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.



*Qualifications for approval; 1) Credit scores of 620 or higher 2) Verifiable income must be $2,950 per month or higher. 3) No Co-Signers allowed 4) No Evictions or legal judgments for failure to pay rent or damage to property. 5) No recent bankruptcies or foreclosures. (within 3 years). 6) 1 year Lease required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4866560)