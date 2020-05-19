All apartments in Jacksonville
9507 Egrets Landing Drive

9507 Egrets Landing Dr · (888) 870-5070 ext. 1
Location

9507 Egrets Landing Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9507 Egrets Landing Drive · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Beautiful Former Model Luxury Home! - This is the Ultimate Rental Home! Formerly the Model Home in the lovely Egrets Landing Subdivision, this one has all the bells and whistles - and never lived in before!

The home is 2,520 square feet of awesome upgrades. It is the Magnolia plan and features 3 bedrooms, a second floor loft and a main floor flex room with french doors.

The lovely kitchen has a farm sink, light grey cabinets and tile backsplash. The large, glassed pantry will store all of your kitchen needs. Don't get us started on the quality appliances and light fixtures!

The ground floor is tiled, the mudroom is already built in to store your "drop at the door" items. The upstairs laundry room even has built in cabinets. The upstairs is carpeted and all rooms are very nicely appointed.

Wainscotting, chair rails, ceiling fans, built in surround and intercom system, screened lanai, large garage and fenced backyard are just more of the awesome things that will entice you to immediately rent this fantastic home!

This home is move in ready, just grab your things and relax!

*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40
*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.
*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.

*Qualifications for approval; 1) Credit scores of 620 or higher 2) Verifiable income must be $2,950 per month or higher. 3) No Co-Signers allowed 4) No Evictions or legal judgments for failure to pay rent or damage to property. 5) No recent bankruptcies or foreclosures. (within 3 years). 6) 1 year Lease required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4866560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9507 Egrets Landing Drive have any available units?
9507 Egrets Landing Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9507 Egrets Landing Drive have?
Some of 9507 Egrets Landing Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9507 Egrets Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9507 Egrets Landing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9507 Egrets Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9507 Egrets Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9507 Egrets Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9507 Egrets Landing Drive does offer parking.
Does 9507 Egrets Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9507 Egrets Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9507 Egrets Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 9507 Egrets Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9507 Egrets Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 9507 Egrets Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9507 Egrets Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9507 Egrets Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
