9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest parking

Gated Condo Osprey Branch - Property Id: 208135



Move in Ready. Nice two story end-unit condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath plus one attached garage. Great location and clean gated community. A split floor plan. All bedrooms and the balcony have great views. Ceiling fans in each room. All living area is on the second floor. This end unit is near the pool and gym and guest parking. All kitchen appliances, the washer and dyer are included. You will love the tall ceilings in the large living room. The master bedroom has huge closet. There is planty of storage under the tairs, or the one car garage if you need the extra space. Basic cable is included in the rent.

It is off Sunbeam rd and close to the post office and everthing else. Great Clean and Quiet location. Application, background check and credit check will be required. Min 1 year lease.

** Text or call to view the beautiful care-free con.9044124886

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208135

Property Id 208135



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5483969)