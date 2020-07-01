All apartments in Jacksonville
9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11

9420 Osprey Branch Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9420 Osprey Branch Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Gated Condo Osprey Branch - Property Id: 208135

Move in Ready. Nice two story end-unit condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath plus one attached garage. Great location and clean gated community. A split floor plan. All bedrooms and the balcony have great views. Ceiling fans in each room. All living area is on the second floor. This end unit is near the pool and gym and guest parking. All kitchen appliances, the washer and dyer are included. You will love the tall ceilings in the large living room. The master bedroom has huge closet. There is planty of storage under the tairs, or the one car garage if you need the extra space. Basic cable is included in the rent.
It is off Sunbeam rd and close to the post office and everthing else. Great Clean and Quiet location. Application, background check and credit check will be required. Min 1 year lease.
** Text or call to view the beautiful care-free con.9044124886
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208135
Property Id 208135

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5483969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 have any available units?
9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 have?
Some of 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 currently offering any rent specials?
9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 pet-friendly?
No, 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 offer parking?
Yes, 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 offers parking.
Does 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 have a pool?
Yes, 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 has a pool.
Does 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 have accessible units?
No, 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9420 Osprey Branch Trl 11 has units with dishwashers.

