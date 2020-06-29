9414 Kentucky Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live the Florida lifestyle in this cute home! A covered and fully screened porch welcomes you home. Fitted with a ceiling fan, this front porch is made for enjoying the outdoors in comfort. Inside, an open floor plan offers casual Florida style living with tile floors throughout the downstairs and a decorative arched pass-through and kitchen entry. The spacious kitchen offers ample cabinetry for a surprising amount of storage and work space! Each of the bathrooms has been renovated with the upstairs bathroom featuring a beautiful tile surround in the shower and additional cabinetry for extra storage! An on property storage shed houses wash/dryer hookups. Located less than five minutes from access to I-95, this home puts all the Jacksonville area has to offer right at your doorstep!



