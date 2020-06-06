All apartments in Jacksonville
941 HURON ST
941 HURON ST

941 Huron Street · No Longer Available
Location

941 Huron Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 HURON ST have any available units?
941 HURON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 HURON ST have?
Some of 941 HURON ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 HURON ST currently offering any rent specials?
941 HURON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 HURON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 HURON ST is pet friendly.
Does 941 HURON ST offer parking?
No, 941 HURON ST does not offer parking.
Does 941 HURON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 HURON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 HURON ST have a pool?
No, 941 HURON ST does not have a pool.
Does 941 HURON ST have accessible units?
No, 941 HURON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 941 HURON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 HURON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
