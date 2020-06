Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 full bath home in the gated over 55 year old community of Sweetwater. At least one person in the household has to be 55 years old and no one under the age of 18 can live there. Easy access to interstate system. Convenient to shopping and dining. Very nice amenities clubhouse with pool. Two story home but, the master is downstairs along with an bedroom/office/den space. One bedroom upstairs and a bonus room. Nice screened back porch. Very nice home. No pets please.