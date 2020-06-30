925 PHILLIPS ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This awesome, super clean rental is located on the ground floor of this Key West style quadplex. The building offers great parking right out front and is within walking distance to great medical facilities, restaurants and shopping. The unit has just been painted, tile professionally cleaned and freshened up to feel bright, crisp and super clean. There is a laundry room conveniently located on the property. Tenant pays for electric and the landlord pays water, sewer & trash. Call the Landlord directly. See number below.