Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ice maker microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the Westside of Jacksonville. Home features laminate, carpet and vinyl flooring. Paint and New Carpet less than a year old. Home has a large family room, spacious bedrooms, and a large back porch. Kitchen overlooks the living room and dining room. Large Eat in Kitchen. Close to Interstates, Schools, Shopping and Military Bases. Its a must see, call today!PETS LIMITED WITH APPROVAL!