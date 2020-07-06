9226 Bighorn Trail

9226 Bighorn Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32222 Jacksonville Heights South
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ce18cd081 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Don\'t miss your chance to live in this brand new DR Horton home. The huge kitchen features wood flooring brand new stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom features his and hers sinks. Washer and Dryer included. Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Large Backyard Washer And Dryer Wood Flooring
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
