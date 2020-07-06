All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9226 Bighorn Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9226 Bighorn Trail
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

9226 Bighorn Trail

9226 Bighorn Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9226 Bighorn Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ce18cd081 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Don\'t miss your chance to live in this brand new DR Horton home. The huge kitchen features wood flooring brand new stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom features his and hers sinks. Washer and Dryer included. Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Large Backyard Washer And Dryer Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9226 Bighorn Trail have any available units?
9226 Bighorn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9226 Bighorn Trail have?
Some of 9226 Bighorn Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9226 Bighorn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9226 Bighorn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9226 Bighorn Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9226 Bighorn Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9226 Bighorn Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9226 Bighorn Trail offers parking.
Does 9226 Bighorn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9226 Bighorn Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9226 Bighorn Trail have a pool?
No, 9226 Bighorn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9226 Bighorn Trail have accessible units?
No, 9226 Bighorn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9226 Bighorn Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 9226 Bighorn Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia