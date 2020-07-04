921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is on the Northside and is conveniently located 1/4 mile away from I-95 next to Trout River for easy travel. Freshly painted interior with a mixture of refinished hardwood flooring and tile for easy manageability. Extra "Family Room" just off of the kitchen with attached breakfast bar. Beautifully updated kitchen with backsplash detailing and plenty of cabinet space. Attached garage with w/d hookups or for your additional storage needs. Nice backyard area. Pet Friendly! Call today!