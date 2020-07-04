All apartments in Jacksonville
921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD

921 Bunker Hill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

921 Bunker Hill Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is on the Northside and is conveniently located 1/4 mile away from I-95 next to Trout River for easy travel. Freshly painted interior with a mixture of refinished hardwood flooring and tile for easy manageability. Extra "Family Room" just off of the kitchen with attached breakfast bar. Beautifully updated kitchen with backsplash detailing and plenty of cabinet space. Attached garage with w/d hookups or for your additional storage needs. Nice backyard area. Pet Friendly! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD have any available units?
921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD have?
Some of 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 BUNKER HILL BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.

