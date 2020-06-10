918 CORDOVA PL

Amenities

Incredible! 2BR/1BA 1498 SQF second story duplex, located less than half a mile from San Marco Square, and less than a block from the St. Johns river. Easy access to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Jacksonville has to offer with easy access to San Marco, Downtown, Riverside and more! Property features private entryway, large living room, elegant dining area, private office space, large open kitchen, remodeled modern bath, new carpet and paint, fenced back yard, and much more! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Jacksonville!