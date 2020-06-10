All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 918 CORDOVA PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
918 CORDOVA PL
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

918 CORDOVA PL

918 Cordova Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Southside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

918 Cordova Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Incredible! 2BR/1BA 1498 SQF second story duplex, located less than half a mile from San Marco Square, and less than a block from the St. Johns river. Easy access to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Jacksonville has to offer with easy access to San Marco, Downtown, Riverside and more! Property features private entryway, large living room, elegant dining area, private office space, large open kitchen, remodeled modern bath, new carpet and paint, fenced back yard, and much more! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Jacksonville!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 CORDOVA PL have any available units?
918 CORDOVA PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 918 CORDOVA PL currently offering any rent specials?
918 CORDOVA PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 CORDOVA PL pet-friendly?
No, 918 CORDOVA PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 918 CORDOVA PL offer parking?
Yes, 918 CORDOVA PL offers parking.
Does 918 CORDOVA PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 CORDOVA PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 CORDOVA PL have a pool?
No, 918 CORDOVA PL does not have a pool.
Does 918 CORDOVA PL have accessible units?
No, 918 CORDOVA PL does not have accessible units.
Does 918 CORDOVA PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 CORDOVA PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 CORDOVA PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 CORDOVA PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia