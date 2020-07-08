All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 914 Lasalle Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
914 Lasalle Street - 1
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:10 AM

914 Lasalle Street - 1

914 Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Southside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

914 Lasalle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 1st floor 1300 sf, 3-bedroom/1 bath apartment, located within walking distance of the restaurants and shops of San Marco, as well as the new MD Anderson/Baptist hospital. Upon walking in you'll immediately be taken by the stunning original oak floors that have been painstakingly restored to their old-world beauty, as well as high ceilings. The kitchen has brand new, white shaker cabinets with slow-close hinges, quartz counter tops, and high-end stainless-steel appliances. The unit also has central HVAC and a brand GE new front-loading washer/dryer. Pets are welcomed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. This desirable home has all the charm of historic San Marco but has been updated with all the modern conveniences and efficiencies one would wish to have in their home.

After completing our online application, there is a $50 background fee which is used to run a credit/criminal background check (we require a minimum 650 credit score), income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification. Upon approval, the 1 month security is immediately payable to reserve the unit. Upon lease signing, the 1st month's rent is payable. 12-month lease required. Call or text Glenn at (904) 274-0294 to arrange a showing.
914/916 LaSalle St. is a duplex with two (2) full floor 3-bedroom, 1 bath apartments. It is 1 of 8 buildings within the Harbor View Apartment complex, which has a total of 17 apartments on almost an acre of land. While many of the units have in-unit washers & dryers, the property also has a common laundry room. The other buildings include two (2) additional duplexes, two (2) quads, and three (3) one (1) bedroom carriage-house apartments. The property has eighteen (18) on site parking spaces, ten (10) of which are covered spaces, and 6 parking garages that can be used for storage or parking. The river front yard is currently under renovation, but is anticipated to have a dock with a boat lift, a lounging deck, barbecue area, a faux beach and a fire pit. The property is also planning to have a fenced in dog walk. It located a short walk to both San Marco shops/restaurants and the MD Anderson/Baptist medical facilities, and a five (5) minute drive to downtown Jacksonville & the Riverside neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Lasalle Street - 1 have any available units?
914 Lasalle Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Lasalle Street - 1 have?
Some of 914 Lasalle Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Lasalle Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
914 Lasalle Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Lasalle Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Lasalle Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 914 Lasalle Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 914 Lasalle Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 914 Lasalle Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Lasalle Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Lasalle Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 914 Lasalle Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 914 Lasalle Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 914 Lasalle Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Lasalle Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Lasalle Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia