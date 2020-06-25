All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 11 2019 at 9:48 PM

9135 Shindler Crossing Drive

9135 Shindler Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9135 Shindler Crossing Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Settlers Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off.
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive have any available units?
9135 Shindler Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9135 Shindler Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9135 Shindler Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
