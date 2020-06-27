All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 912 Acosta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
912 Acosta Street
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:09 PM

912 Acosta Street

912 Acosta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

912 Acosta Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Adorable House in the Heart of Riverside. This spacious, 1,100 square foot home is light and bright. It features hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout, ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms, washer and dryer connections, and central heat and air. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace with built-in book shelves on either side and French doors into the large dining room. The remodeled kitchen contains a dishwasher and plenty of cabinets and counter space.

-Walking Distance to Five Points, Park & King District, & Neighborhood Parks
-Close to Saint Vincent's and Downtown
-Off-Street Parking Available at All Properties
-24 Hour maintenance

Additional Fees:
- Liability to landlord insurance - $9.50
- Keyless Smartlock - $7.50
- FilterEasy - $20

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,299, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Acosta Street have any available units?
912 Acosta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Acosta Street have?
Some of 912 Acosta Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Acosta Street currently offering any rent specials?
912 Acosta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Acosta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Acosta Street is pet friendly.
Does 912 Acosta Street offer parking?
Yes, 912 Acosta Street offers parking.
Does 912 Acosta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Acosta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Acosta Street have a pool?
No, 912 Acosta Street does not have a pool.
Does 912 Acosta Street have accessible units?
No, 912 Acosta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Acosta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Acosta Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia