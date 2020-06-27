912 Acosta Street

Amenities
Adorable House in the Heart of Riverside. This spacious, 1,100 square foot home is light and bright. It features hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout, ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms, washer and dryer connections, and central heat and air. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace with built-in book shelves on either side and French doors into the large dining room. The remodeled kitchen contains a dishwasher and plenty of cabinets and counter space.
-Walking Distance to Five Points, Park & King District, & Neighborhood Parks
-Close to Saint Vincent's and Downtown
-Off-Street Parking Available at All Properties
-24 Hour maintenance
Additional Fees:
- Liability to landlord insurance - $9.50
- Keyless Smartlock - $7.50
- FilterEasy - $20
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,299, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.