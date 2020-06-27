912 Acosta Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Adorable House in the Heart of Riverside. This spacious, 1,100 square foot home is light and bright. It features hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout, ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms, washer and dryer connections, and central heat and air. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace with built-in book shelves on either side and French doors into the large dining room. The remodeled kitchen contains a dishwasher and plenty of cabinets and counter space.



-Walking Distance to Five Points, Park & King District, & Neighborhood Parks

-Close to Saint Vincent's and Downtown

-Off-Street Parking Available at All Properties

-24 Hour maintenance



Additional Fees:

- Liability to landlord insurance - $9.50

- Keyless Smartlock - $7.50

- FilterEasy - $20



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,299, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,299, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.