Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool media room

SPEND CHRISTMAS IN THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME, NEW ROOF, NEW A/C, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE, NEW CARPET AND PAINT ON THE INSIDE. ON CUL-DE-SAC. COMMUNITY POOL. IN-LAW SUITE N 2ND FLOOR, WITH FULL BATH, AND WINE BAR. HOME PRE-WIRED FOR MUSIC/HOME THEATER, LG PANTRY .FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM,FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, IN HOME OFFICE, SCREEN IN BACK PORCH WITH FENCE BACK YARD FOR YOUR DOG.