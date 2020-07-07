9103 Trevi Cir E

Amenities

Beautiful brick ranch on large corner lot! This spacious single family rental features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (one with large soaking tub), and 1,615 square feet of living space! Located in a quiet friendly neighborhood close to Philips Hwy you are never far from where you need to go. Featuring an impressive two-story foyer, formal dining and living rooms, crown moldings, open kitchen with granite counters, and a charming fireplace this is an entertainer’s dream. Watch the little ones play in your expansive privacy fenced backyard from the comfort of the huge screened in porch. A 2 car attached garage provides extra storage and convenience. All appliances included, pet friendly, and ready for immediate move in. Don’t wait, schedule your showing today!