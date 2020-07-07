All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9103 Trevi Cir E

9103 Trevi Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

9103 Trevi Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful brick ranch on large corner lot! This spacious single family rental features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (one with large soaking tub), and 1,615 square feet of living space! Located in a quiet friendly neighborhood close to Philips Hwy you are never far from where you need to go. Featuring an impressive two-story foyer, formal dining and living rooms, crown moldings, open kitchen with granite counters, and a charming fireplace this is an entertainer’s dream. Watch the little ones play in your expansive privacy fenced backyard from the comfort of the huge screened in porch. A 2 car attached garage provides extra storage and convenience. All appliances included, pet friendly, and ready for immediate move in. Don’t wait, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9103 Trevi Cir E have any available units?
9103 Trevi Cir E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9103 Trevi Cir E have?
Some of 9103 Trevi Cir E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9103 Trevi Cir E currently offering any rent specials?
9103 Trevi Cir E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9103 Trevi Cir E pet-friendly?
Yes, 9103 Trevi Cir E is pet friendly.
Does 9103 Trevi Cir E offer parking?
Yes, 9103 Trevi Cir E offers parking.
Does 9103 Trevi Cir E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9103 Trevi Cir E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9103 Trevi Cir E have a pool?
No, 9103 Trevi Cir E does not have a pool.
Does 9103 Trevi Cir E have accessible units?
No, 9103 Trevi Cir E does not have accessible units.
Does 9103 Trevi Cir E have units with dishwashers?
No, 9103 Trevi Cir E does not have units with dishwashers.

