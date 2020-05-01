Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

9095 Irongate Blvd. Available 09/10/19 Beautiful 3/2 in Cottonwood - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the gated community of Cottonwood is perfect for those looking to be near great, weekly shopping while also having the peace of a private neighborhood. Cathedral and trey ceilings, beautiful tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, and wonderful architectural features provide a level of elegance to this home. The living room is huge with a fire place that provides a great accent piece. An open style kitchen with breakfast bar provides nice flow between the living room and kitchen. There's a casual dining space here as well as a formal dining area that makes this the perfect home for hosting gatherings. The master bedroom includes trey ceilings which add a nice touch. And the master bathroom is artfully designed and includes dual closets and vanities, a garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. On the opposite side of the home you'll find the guest rooms and guest bath. Both guest rooms offer ample space. The backyard is privacy fenced and offers a great view for watching Florida sunsets while sitting on your patio. This space also works wonderfully during balmy evenings as a place to relax. You'll want to take a look at this home so call today to set-up your appointment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4423639)