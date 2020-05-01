All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9095 Irongate Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9095 Irongate Blvd.
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

9095 Irongate Blvd.

9095 Irongate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9095 Irongate Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
9095 Irongate Blvd. Available 09/10/19 Beautiful 3/2 in Cottonwood - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the gated community of Cottonwood is perfect for those looking to be near great, weekly shopping while also having the peace of a private neighborhood. Cathedral and trey ceilings, beautiful tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, and wonderful architectural features provide a level of elegance to this home. The living room is huge with a fire place that provides a great accent piece. An open style kitchen with breakfast bar provides nice flow between the living room and kitchen. There's a casual dining space here as well as a formal dining area that makes this the perfect home for hosting gatherings. The master bedroom includes trey ceilings which add a nice touch. And the master bathroom is artfully designed and includes dual closets and vanities, a garden tub, and separate walk-in shower. On the opposite side of the home you'll find the guest rooms and guest bath. Both guest rooms offer ample space. The backyard is privacy fenced and offers a great view for watching Florida sunsets while sitting on your patio. This space also works wonderfully during balmy evenings as a place to relax. You'll want to take a look at this home so call today to set-up your appointment.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4423639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9095 Irongate Blvd. have any available units?
9095 Irongate Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9095 Irongate Blvd. have?
Some of 9095 Irongate Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9095 Irongate Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
9095 Irongate Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9095 Irongate Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9095 Irongate Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 9095 Irongate Blvd. offer parking?
No, 9095 Irongate Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 9095 Irongate Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9095 Irongate Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9095 Irongate Blvd. have a pool?
No, 9095 Irongate Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 9095 Irongate Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 9095 Irongate Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9095 Irongate Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9095 Irongate Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia