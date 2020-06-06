All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

9074 5th Ave

9074 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9074 5th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 4/2 with Corner Lot! - This single family home is located in a quiet neighborhood with convenient access to major area roadways. Enjoy the corner lot with your family and the spacious living areas inside. Escape the Florida heat with central air conditioning too!

Features:
- Updated Kitchen and Appliances
- Central Heat and Air
- Carpet/Tile throughout
- Completely re-painted interior, exterior and new flooring throughout.

Additional Monthly Charges:
- Smart Locks: $7.50

Property Tours:
Our community features "Self-Showing" technology for all of the available units. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE2702601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9074 5th Ave have any available units?
9074 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9074 5th Ave have?
Some of 9074 5th Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9074 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9074 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9074 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9074 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9074 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 9074 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9074 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9074 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9074 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 9074 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9074 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9074 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9074 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9074 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

