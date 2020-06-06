9074 5th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 4/2 with Corner Lot! - This single family home is located in a quiet neighborhood with convenient access to major area roadways. Enjoy the corner lot with your family and the spacious living areas inside. Escape the Florida heat with central air conditioning too!



Features:

- Updated Kitchen and Appliances

- Central Heat and Air

- Carpet/Tile throughout

- Completely re-painted interior, exterior and new flooring throughout.



Additional Monthly Charges:

- Smart Locks: $7.50



Property Tours:

Our community features "Self-Showing" technology for all of the available units. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



(RLNE2702601)