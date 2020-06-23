All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 905 Erie Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
905 Erie Ave
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

905 Erie Ave

905 Erie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

905 Erie Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 3 Bed with Huge Yard - This completely renovated 3/1 is located near downtown. The open floor-plan gives plenty of room for family and furniture. Private driveway and separate carport give multiple options for parking.

Features:
- Carport
- Huge Yard
- Screened Patio
- Updated Flooring
- Upgraded Kitchen
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4610679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Erie Ave have any available units?
905 Erie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Erie Ave have?
Some of 905 Erie Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Erie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
905 Erie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Erie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Erie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 905 Erie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 905 Erie Ave offers parking.
Does 905 Erie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Erie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Erie Ave have a pool?
No, 905 Erie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 905 Erie Ave have accessible units?
No, 905 Erie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Erie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Erie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia