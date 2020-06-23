905 Erie Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 3 Bed with Huge Yard - This completely renovated 3/1 is located near downtown. The open floor-plan gives plenty of room for family and furniture. Private driveway and separate carport give multiple options for parking.



Features:

- Carport

- Huge Yard

- Screened Patio

- Updated Flooring

- Upgraded Kitchen

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



