Renovated 3 Bed with Huge Yard - This completely renovated 3/1 is located near downtown. The open floor-plan gives plenty of room for family and furniture. Private driveway and separate carport give multiple options for parking.
Property Tours: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 Erie Ave have any available units?
905 Erie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.