All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8950 Ivey Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8950 Ivey Rd
Last updated September 11 2019 at 5:54 AM

8950 Ivey Rd

8950 Ivey Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Holiday Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8950 Ivey Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All new flooring and paint inside this fresh 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom southside townhome. This home has a large living room and dining area with a large master suite and 2 spare bedrooms. Large fenced in back yard. This property will allow one pet under 40 pounds with a pet fee of 400 dollars per pet. . Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com and an application is required to view the home. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least 3k in income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8950 Ivey Rd have any available units?
8950 Ivey Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8950 Ivey Rd have?
Some of 8950 Ivey Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8950 Ivey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8950 Ivey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8950 Ivey Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8950 Ivey Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8950 Ivey Rd offer parking?
No, 8950 Ivey Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8950 Ivey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8950 Ivey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8950 Ivey Rd have a pool?
No, 8950 Ivey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8950 Ivey Rd have accessible units?
No, 8950 Ivey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8950 Ivey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8950 Ivey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lost Lake Apartments
8681 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia