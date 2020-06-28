8950 Ivey Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All new flooring and paint inside this fresh 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom southside townhome. This home has a large living room and dining area with a large master suite and 2 spare bedrooms. Large fenced in back yard. This property will allow one pet under 40 pounds with a pet fee of 400 dollars per pet. . Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com and an application is required to view the home. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least 3k in income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.