Jacksonville, FL
8856 Grassy Bluff Dr
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

8856 Grassy Bluff Dr

8856 Grassy Bluff Drive
Location

8856 Grassy Bluff Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
2BR 2.5BA Rental Townhome, Villages of Summerlake, Southside, Tinseltown, Community Pool & Playground, 1 Car Garage, Pets Allowed - Location, location, location!! This 2BR 2.5BA Townhome is located in the quiet community of Villages of Summerlake conveniently located within minutes of the beaches, downtown, 295, 95, Arlington Expressway, shopping, restaurants and entertainment - get to anywhere from here! The Villages of Summerlake is tucked away off the busy Southside Connector - enter the community via a quarter mile winding drive through lush landscape.

The community is expertly maintained, clean and all the homes exteriors and landscaping is well designed and is a great place to come home to. The community offers a large natural lake, resort style pool, clubhouse and playground. The interiors have 9' ceilings and 2" faux blinds, with tile and carpet for flooring.

This is a two story split floor plan with the master and guest bedrooms located on the upper level. The bonus room upstairs can be used as an office, playroom or sitting and relaxing space. You decide. The laundry area is on the upper level. The master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed and all your additional bedroom furniture. The master ensuite has a dual vanity and large walk in closet. The double tray ceiling adds a touch of sophistication.

The main lower living area is open - living room, kitchen and 1/2 bath with access to the one car garage. Entertain or relax in the screened in covered lanai. This could be exactly what you are looking for!

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance!

PETS ALLOWED - Pet fees, deposits & Pet rent may apply. Ask Agent for details.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

6282 Dupont Station Court E, Unit 3, Jacksonville, FL 32217

If you are interested in the property and do not want to miss out. Please complete your application on line at anytime.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!

(RLNE4213167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr have any available units?
8856 Grassy Bluff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr have?
Some of 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8856 Grassy Bluff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr offers parking.
Does 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr has a pool.
Does 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr have accessible units?
No, 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8856 Grassy Bluff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
