8856 Grassy Bluff Dr

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground clubhouse

2BR 2.5BA Rental Townhome, Villages of Summerlake, Southside, Tinseltown, Community Pool & Playground, 1 Car Garage, Pets Allowed - Location, location, location!! This 2BR 2.5BA Townhome is located in the quiet community of Villages of Summerlake conveniently located within minutes of the beaches, downtown, 295, 95, Arlington Expressway, shopping, restaurants and entertainment - get to anywhere from here! The Villages of Summerlake is tucked away off the busy Southside Connector - enter the community via a quarter mile winding drive through lush landscape.



The community is expertly maintained, clean and all the homes exteriors and landscaping is well designed and is a great place to come home to. The community offers a large natural lake, resort style pool, clubhouse and playground. The interiors have 9' ceilings and 2" faux blinds, with tile and carpet for flooring.



This is a two story split floor plan with the master and guest bedrooms located on the upper level. The bonus room upstairs can be used as an office, playroom or sitting and relaxing space. You decide. The laundry area is on the upper level. The master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed and all your additional bedroom furniture. The master ensuite has a dual vanity and large walk in closet. The double tray ceiling adds a touch of sophistication.



The main lower living area is open - living room, kitchen and 1/2 bath with access to the one car garage. Entertain or relax in the screened in covered lanai. This could be exactly what you are looking for!



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance!



PETS ALLOWED - Pet fees, deposits & Pet rent may apply. Ask Agent for details.



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



6282 Dupont Station Court E, Unit 3, Jacksonville, FL 32217



