8855 HEAVENSIDE CT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Very well maintained home. Huge fenced backyard, 26x30 garage, heated and aired, storage shelves and electric car charger, separate storage shed, outside electrical for above ground pool, wood deck with bench, key pad locks, water softener, skylights, curtains, laminate flooring, ceiling fans, foyer, newly painted, separate dining room, separate living room with fireplace, family room will full wall storage areas, recess lighting, inside laundry room with utility tub,shelves and cabinets, sunroom, eating area in kitchen, pantry, shelving, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, master bath with Jacuzzi, his/her sinks, lots of storage areas, front porch with ceiling fans, RV and boat storage