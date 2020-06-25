All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8855 HEAVENSIDE CT
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

8855 HEAVENSIDE CT

8855 Heavenside Court · No Longer Available
Location

8855 Heavenside Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Very well maintained home. Huge fenced backyard, 26x30 garage, heated and aired, storage shelves and electric car charger, separate storage shed, outside electrical for above ground pool, wood deck with bench, key pad locks, water softener, skylights, curtains, laminate flooring, ceiling fans, foyer, newly painted, separate dining room, separate living room with fireplace, family room will full wall storage areas, recess lighting, inside laundry room with utility tub,shelves and cabinets, sunroom, eating area in kitchen, pantry, shelving, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, master bath with Jacuzzi, his/her sinks, lots of storage areas, front porch with ceiling fans, RV and boat storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT have any available units?
8855 HEAVENSIDE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT have?
Some of 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT currently offering any rent specials?
8855 HEAVENSIDE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT pet-friendly?
No, 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT offer parking?
Yes, 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT offers parking.
Does 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT have a pool?
Yes, 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT has a pool.
Does 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT have accessible units?
No, 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8855 HEAVENSIDE CT has units with dishwashers.
