Jacksonville, FL
8828 GALVESTON AVE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

8828 GALVESTON AVE

8828 Galveston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8828 Galveston Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8828 GALVESTON AVE have any available units?
8828 GALVESTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8828 GALVESTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8828 GALVESTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8828 GALVESTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8828 GALVESTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8828 GALVESTON AVE offer parking?
No, 8828 GALVESTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 8828 GALVESTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8828 GALVESTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8828 GALVESTON AVE have a pool?
No, 8828 GALVESTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8828 GALVESTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 8828 GALVESTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8828 GALVESTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8828 GALVESTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8828 GALVESTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8828 GALVESTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
