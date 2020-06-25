8789 Whispering Pines Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan

•2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home

•Master suite is upstairs with smaller bedroom & full bathroom downstairs

•Fully equipped kitchen with white appliances

•Ceiling fan in living open living room and bedrooms

•Open living room and dining room concept

•Luxury wood vinyl plank flooring

•Washer/dryer connections in storage closet

•Designer two tone paint

•Large screened patio

•Fully fenced backyard

•End unit

•Lawn maintenance included in rent



NOTE:

•Security deposit may vary

••Pets allowed with owner approval and refundable pet deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,070, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,070, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.