Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Ready for move in July 1! Don't miss this 4/2 with newer adjustable rate AC for LOW AC bills! FULL ACCESS TO AMMENITY CENTER, POOL, TENNIS COURTS AND PLAYGROUND INCLUDED IN RENT! NEWER APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN! Fully fenced back yard with shed for storage. Tile floors in main areas. Spread out in the Large master suite! Pride of ownership shows! Don't miss this great opportunity to rent a great well loved home.