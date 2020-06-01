All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8761 KERSEY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8761 KERSEY DR
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

8761 KERSEY DR

8761 Kersey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Holiday Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8761 Kersey Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
his home will not last long! It is conveniently tucked away on a dead-end street in a neighborhood off Southside Blvd. This home will not last long with the open floor plan and the large private backyard. Both of the bedrooms are attached to a restroom with the guest bedroom having an additional door for common entry. Don't sleep on this one or you won't sleep in it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8761 KERSEY DR have any available units?
8761 KERSEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8761 KERSEY DR have?
Some of 8761 KERSEY DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8761 KERSEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
8761 KERSEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8761 KERSEY DR pet-friendly?
No, 8761 KERSEY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8761 KERSEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 8761 KERSEY DR offers parking.
Does 8761 KERSEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8761 KERSEY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8761 KERSEY DR have a pool?
No, 8761 KERSEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 8761 KERSEY DR have accessible units?
No, 8761 KERSEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8761 KERSEY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8761 KERSEY DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia