8761 KERSEY DR

8761 Kersey Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Holiday Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
his home will not last long! It is conveniently tucked away on a dead-end street in a neighborhood off Southside Blvd. This home will not last long with the open floor plan and the large private backyard. Both of the bedrooms are attached to a restroom with the guest bedroom having an additional door for common entry. Don't sleep on this one or you won't sleep in it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
