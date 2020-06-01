8761 KERSEY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

his home will not last long! It is conveniently tucked away on a dead-end street in a neighborhood off Southside Blvd. This home will not last long with the open floor plan and the large private backyard. Both of the bedrooms are attached to a restroom with the guest bedroom having an additional door for common entry. Don't sleep on this one or you won't sleep in it!