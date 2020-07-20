8750 Belle Rive Boulevard

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel walk in closets courtyard

This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath home has an additional office area that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Unique floor plan and style, this home is a jewel. Entrance to home offers a private courtyard with lots of outdoor space. Split floor plan with large master suite. Master suit has a connected master bathroom that includes double vanity sinks, large stand up shower and over sized walk in closet. Master suite also has double sliding doors that lead to outdoor lanai. Living room and separate dining room are convenient to kitchen. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring and separate pantry. Home has a mix of ceramic tile and carpet flooring. Lots of natural lighting in this home and lots of bonus outdoor space. 2 car attached garage is a plus!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.