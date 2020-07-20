All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8750 Belle Rive Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8750 Belle Rive Boulevard

8750 Belle Rive Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8750 Belle Rive Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Royal Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath home has an additional office area that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Unique floor plan and style, this home is a jewel. Entrance to home offers a private courtyard with lots of outdoor space. Split floor plan with large master suite. Master suit has a connected master bathroom that includes double vanity sinks, large stand up shower and over sized walk in closet. Master suite also has double sliding doors that lead to outdoor lanai. Living room and separate dining room are convenient to kitchen. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring and separate pantry. Home has a mix of ceramic tile and carpet flooring. Lots of natural lighting in this home and lots of bonus outdoor space. 2 car attached garage is a plus!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard have any available units?
8750 Belle Rive Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard have?
Some of 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8750 Belle Rive Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8750 Belle Rive Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
