All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8743 McGlothlin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8743 McGlothlin St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8743 McGlothlin St

8743 Mcglothlin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8743 Mcglothlin Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 BR 2 BA Mobile Home - Affordable 3 BR 2 BA mobile home located in west Jacksonville. NEW Vinyl Plank Flooring & NEW Paint. Great home for the young family just starting out. Lots of shade from the huge oak trees!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4118849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8743 McGlothlin St have any available units?
8743 McGlothlin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8743 McGlothlin St currently offering any rent specials?
8743 McGlothlin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8743 McGlothlin St pet-friendly?
No, 8743 McGlothlin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8743 McGlothlin St offer parking?
No, 8743 McGlothlin St does not offer parking.
Does 8743 McGlothlin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8743 McGlothlin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8743 McGlothlin St have a pool?
No, 8743 McGlothlin St does not have a pool.
Does 8743 McGlothlin St have accessible units?
No, 8743 McGlothlin St does not have accessible units.
Does 8743 McGlothlin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8743 McGlothlin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8743 McGlothlin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8743 McGlothlin St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia