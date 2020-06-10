8713 BURKHALL ST

Amenities
This home features Three bedrooms, Two baths, and offers 1751 square feet of living space. Master bedroom has his and closets. A mixture of beautiful accents throughout including a recent kitchen renovation and new plank tile adding great character in the spacious living room. Recently renovated 2 full bathrooms. Cooks kitchen with see through to living areas and separate dining room. Huge Florida room opening to the pool (includes service) and fenced backyard, covered patio with a 2 car garage. All is perfect for outdoor entertainment. Fantastic location near Mayport Naval Station and Beaches- 10 minutes from Downtown! Don't miss this one.