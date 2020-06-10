8713 BURKHALL ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home features Three bedrooms, Two baths, and offers 1751 square feet of living space. Master bedroom has his and closets. A mixture of beautiful accents throughout including a recent kitchen renovation and new plank tile adding great character in the spacious living room. Recently renovated 2 full bathrooms. Cooks kitchen with see through to living areas and separate dining room. Huge Florida room opening to the pool (includes service) and fenced backyard, covered patio with a 2 car garage. All is perfect for outdoor entertainment. Fantastic location near Mayport Naval Station and Beaches- 10 minutes from Downtown! Don't miss this one.