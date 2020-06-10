All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

8713 BURKHALL ST

8713 Burkhall Street · No Longer Available
Location

8713 Burkhall Street, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home features Three bedrooms, Two baths, and offers 1751 square feet of living space. Master bedroom has his and closets. A mixture of beautiful accents throughout including a recent kitchen renovation and new plank tile adding great character in the spacious living room. Recently renovated 2 full bathrooms. Cooks kitchen with see through to living areas and separate dining room. Huge Florida room opening to the pool (includes service) and fenced backyard, covered patio with a 2 car garage. All is perfect for outdoor entertainment. Fantastic location near Mayport Naval Station and Beaches- 10 minutes from Downtown! Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

